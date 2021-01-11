Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports Dose Reloaded’ on 104.3 Power fm radio in Linden

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:30 AM
Jan 11, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Perhaps two decades after hosting the first ‘Joe’s Sports Dose’ television show on the Guyana Television Network, Linden, now renamed National Communications Network (NCN) in the 1990s, experienced sports journalist, Joseph Chapman, will roll out for the first time on radio ‘Joe’s Sports Dose Reloaded’ in Linden on 104.3Power FM radio starting Thursday.
His guests on Thursday’s premiere airing will be representatives of the oldest sports institution in Linden, the Mackenzie Sports Club.
Chapman indicated that this is being made possible through talks he had with Chief Executive Officer of 104.3Power FM Radio Mr. Haslyn Graham recently.
Of note, Chapman informed is that while major sponsorship is being sought, Graham has given his blessings for the addition of a sports programme as this is seen as an opportune time in this year of the shifted 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
It is felt it would help widen the listenership to the lone Linden radio network, which is entering its eight year in operation; and not only youths, but also the many sports fans cutting across all ages, gender and religious persuasions, will be engaged.
The one hour sports programme will, for starters, be aired every Thursday for one hour starting at 19.00 hrs or 7.00pm according to Chapman.
The sports show will have many features and like when it was presented on television in the 1990s, focus will be on having officials of the various sports associations and federations at the regional and national levels have a chance to explain their functions and development programmes for the different sport discipline.
In the ‘brass tacks’ segment of the show, sports organisations will get a chance to interact with the public and answer lingering questions they may have, but could not get answers for in the past.
Listeners will be given sports history and major emphasis will be given to those Linden and Region 10 (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice) athletes who would have impacted the sports scene over the years; while also contemporary athletes will even be featured.
