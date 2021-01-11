Two more fatalities added to COVID-19 death toll

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:31 AM
Jan 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Two more persons succumbed to the novel coronavirus yesterday, increasing Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 169 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
In its press release, the Ministry said that the deceased persons were listed as; a 58-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 39- year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). The Ministry stated that they both died while receiving treatment at their respective medical facilities.
Additionally, 33 new infections were recorded yesterday. This was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, which shows that the COVID-19 case toll increased to 6,574.It further stated that 314 patients are in home isolation, 50 are in institutional isolation and five are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 33 persons are in institutional quarantine and 17 more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 6036.
