Taxi driver killed after slamming into parked truck

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A taxi driver, 47, was killed on the spot yesterday after he slammed into a parked truck along the Soesdyke Public Road.
The man has been identified as Lester Williams of Kuru kururu, Linden Soesdyke Highway.
Kaieteur News was told that Williams met his demise around 02:00hrs.
He was reportedly driving his car at a fast rate along the western side of the road when he lost control and crashed into a truck that was parked on the same side of the road.
Persons living close by were awaken by the loud sound of the impact and ventured out to investigate what it was. They recalled that the scene was horrifying; the car was mangled and its driver was left protruding through the window.
Public-spirited citizens rushed to assist him while efforts were made to contact the police. He man was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was officially pronounced dead.
