Soil turned for $327M asphaltic road in Onverwagt

Jan 11, 2021

The road that is expected to be done.

– Farmers poised to benefit tremendously

Kaieteur News – Farmers of the Onverwagt, Mahaica-Mahaicony and Abary (MMA) Scheme, West Coast Berbice, are set to benefit from a multi-million dollar asphaltic farm to market road that is expected to stretch five kilometers and be six meters wide. The $327M contract was awarded to Romel Jagroop Construction Services after a successful bidding process.
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who attended the soil turning ceremony on Saturday, was keen to note that the project is an important one as it forms part of the government’s plan to modernise and upgrade infrastructure throughout Guyana.
Acutely aware of the difficulties farmers are made to face due to poor road infrastructure, the Minister said that he was intent on making representation at his first Cabinet meeting for emergency funds to do work in the Mahaica-Mahaicony and Abary Scheme.
Kaieteur News understands that some $90M has already been expended in the MMA scheme on the clearing canals, fixing of dams and ensuring critical structures were repaired.
Furthermore, the Minister assured there would be robust monitoring of the road project by the engineers attached to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) so that value for money can be ensured. With the new road, the Minister stated that many farmers are set to benefit from the opening up of 30,000 acres of rice land.
Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, who was also in attendance, said that farmers will now feel a sense of relief since they have faced many difficulties transporting produce out of the area. The well attended event saw the presence of Chairman of NDIA Lionel Wordsworth; Vice Chairman, Rion Peters; and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

Soil turning with Minister Mustapha, Minister Singh and Contractor Romel Jagroop.

  • Oil and fish don’t mix

    Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more

