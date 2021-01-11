Mo people gan dead dis week

Kaieteur News- De PPP lose one of its Central Committee members to COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, one of dem Minister lose one of he siblings to complications caused by de virus. Dem boys express dem heartfelt sympathies to de families.

But dem Boys nah believe dat gan change de approach of de government to de pandemic. Dem gan carry on with dem merry ways.

Right now dem trying to spin de statistics to mek de country look good. Dem sehing how 93 percent of de confirmed infected population done recover. But dem nah talk dat 2.5 percent of those who get infected dead. Dat is a higher proportion of deaths than in de United States and matches de same death rate per infected cases as Brazil, a country with one of de highest death rates in de region.

One of de persons who died recently was not even 60 years old.

De man used to look in tip-top shape.

So it shows how deadly is this virus and why people and de government should tek it more seriously.

Some people did get excited when dem see dem single digit figures of new cases over de Christmas holidays.

But dat was because of low testing. De numbers have surged over de past week. A total of 216 persons alone were confirmed with de virus this past week. Dat mean dat mo people gan dead this week.

And to think dat de vaccine nah coming till de second quarter of de year.

Talk half and tell Frank frankly dat is time fuh slow down de country.