Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mo people gan dead dis week

Jan 11, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- De PPP lose one of its Central Committee members to COVID-19.
A few weeks ago, one of dem Minister lose one of he siblings to complications caused by de virus. Dem boys express dem heartfelt sympathies to de families.
But dem Boys nah believe dat gan change de approach of de government to de pandemic. Dem gan carry on with dem merry ways.
Right now dem trying to spin de statistics to mek de country look good. Dem sehing how 93 percent of de confirmed infected population done recover. But dem nah talk dat 2.5 percent of those who get infected dead. Dat is a higher proportion of deaths than in de United States and matches de same death rate per infected cases as Brazil, a country with one of de highest death rates in de region.
One of de persons who died recently was not even 60 years old.
De man used to look in tip-top shape.
So it shows how deadly is this virus and why people and de government should tek it more seriously.
Some people did get excited when dem see dem single digit figures of new cases over de Christmas holidays.
But dat was because of low testing. De numbers have surged over de past week. A total of 216 persons alone were confirmed with de virus this past week. Dat mean dat mo people gan dead this week.
And to think dat de vaccine nah coming till de second quarter of de year.
Talk half and tell Frank frankly dat is time fuh slow down de country.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer Tony Gray

Windies batsmen will struggle against spin- Says Ex-Windies Pacer...

Jan 11, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies pacer Anthony Gray joined former West Indies Captains Clive Lloyd and Ramnaresh Sarwan in expressing surprise at the...
Read More
Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports Wiltshire Dominoes tourney

Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports...

Jan 11, 2021

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports Dose Reloaded’ on 104.3 Power fm radio in Linden

Veteran Media man hosts ‘Joe’s Sports...

Jan 11, 2021

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC...

Jan 11, 2021

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in Test squad Feels biggest challenge will come against spin

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in...

Jan 10, 2021

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through CSEC School Program

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through...

Jan 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and fish don’t mix

    Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]