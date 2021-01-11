Mayor threatens to fire City Engineer for ‘embarrassing’ Council

Kaieteur News – City Mayor, Ubraj Narine has once again threatened to fire City Engineer, Colvern Venture, for ‘embarrassing’ the Georgetown Council.

In his most recent tirade, the Mayor accused Venture of corruption and poor management of the City Engineering Department.

“The City engineer, Mr. Colvern Venture has embarrassed us not only now, but since 2019 when I took office. The engineer continues to embarrass this Council and I will not take it this year. I will find some way to send Mr. Colvern Venture home before the year out,” the Mayor said on Friday during a press briefing at City Hall.

The Mayor noted that Venture continues to behave in a negligible manner despite several warnings about his lax approach towards the execution of his duties at the Council. The Mayor noted that he is not willing to put up with Venture any longer since his attitude is reflecting negatively on the Council.

According to Mayor, Venture should have been dismissed but he has people to protect him.

Narine noted nonetheless that he will not stick any nonsense with any officers or any minister.

The Mayor’s outburst comes after criticisms of works done by the Council by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Just last month, Edghill ordered his Special Projects Unit to conduct maintenance work in the area that was supposed to be done by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

The Public Works Minister had criticised the Council for it management of the Stabroek Market after an area underwent flooding due to clogged drainage systems and a broken valve that is responsible for regulating water flow in the area.

The broken valve resulted in the water that was supposed to be regulated backing up, thereby inconveniencing the vendors.

Furthermore, vendors in the area had complained about the flooding, and have been calling for the City Council to fix the systems. Official communiqué from the Public Works Ministry stated that vendors were “complaining bitterly about the flooding.

The statement also noted that the Public Works Ministry will not habitually be picking up on abandoned projects that fall under the Council since it is their responsibility. Added to that, Edghill had said that the City Council is collecting revenue yet it is unable to carry out functions, as it should, especially in the markets. “What are they doing with tax payers’ money? We are doing Albouystown and other projects already on their behalf presently,” Edghill had said.

In response, Mayor Narine said that while he is grateful that the valve has been fixed, the City Engineer’s Department must take the blame for procrastinating on the issue.