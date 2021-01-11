Matthew’s Ridge Airstrip reopened

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works announced yesterday that the Matthew’s Ridge Airstrip and associated taxiway has been reopened to facilitate normal air transport operations into the region following remedial emergency repairs carried out by the Ministry of Public Works on Saturday.

The Airstrip was closed due to damage sustained by heavy rainfall.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has since notified all aircraft operators of this latest development. The Ministry and the GCAA both noted that they remain committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and aircraft operations.