Lincoln Lewis and some other leaders are self-destructive

Kaieteur News – I would never use any adjective to describe the physical appearance of another human. That is a line you do not cross in civilized debate. But I don’t really care how Lincoln Lewis describes me for few reasons. Lewis does not attract respect among Afro-Guyanese and he is unable to string concepts together. Lewis’ abusive cussing down doesn’t influence anyone. One learns nothing intellectual from such uncivilized ranting. Lewis at age 80 is now a faded character that has no standing in Guyanese society.

I do not use social media. I do not have a Facebook account but I hear some nasty racist things are published on Facebook by racially driven people. Now that Lewis has referred to me as ugly (see his letter of December 30 in which he refers to me as small in size and ugly), some people are going to have licence to comment on the physical appearance of others and describe them as being ugly. They are going to do it with impunity.

Why? Because some people will be in a weak position to speak out. The anticipated reaction will go like this, “Where were you when Lewis wrote in the mainstream media that Freddie Kissoon is ugly.” Sam Hinds, former Prime Minister did confront Lewis’ lewd and gutter-like habits with a civilized reply.

I am going to leave this part of my column on the subject of my physical appearance by leaving it up to Guyanese to compare the appearances of me and Lewis, but an important little incident must be mentioned contextually because it is a valuable lesson on life.

I had just joined the teaching staff at UG in 1986 where I taught the course in philosophy that first year Social Sciences students are required to take including law students. A law student came in the general office to look for me. Today he is one of the most successful names in the legal profession. One of the secretaries was in an ebullient mood and was talking non-stop. She said it was natural for a woman to want to marry a man with light skin. She went on to say that she doesn’t care what people say because all women want a light skin husband.

This young law student who was always jovial with the staff did not intend to be insulting. He thought he was just being his jovial self. With a broad smile on his face, he told her, “But look at you; which light skin man would want to marry you?” That girl’s face turned a white shade of pale. I never saw her in that talkative mood again.

I believe in tit for tat when people attack you in the media. You must reply because in doing so, you bring out information from which people can learn. In “cussing down”, Lewis doesn’t provide intellectual ideas that readers can learn from. For example, he wrote that President Granger should have used his power to scrap the election results of March 2020.

I responded by pointing out that the constitution does not give the president even in a tiny way that authority. Instead of “cussing down” in his response, and explaining how the constitution does allow the president to do so, he informs readers that I am an ugly man with a small frame and other abuses that graphically shows the lack of a civilized character.

I really don’t know why Lewis thinks “cussing down” me will deter me. He is an idiot if he thinks so. In the spate of six days, he has five letters on me in this newspaper “cussing down” like a madman. He says he plans to use his sledgehammer when writing about me. When I read that, I saw the opportunity to liken Lewis to the emperor who thought he was wearing new clothes but in fact was walking down the streets “in puris naturalibis” – stark naked.

Lewis’ sledgehammer is so light that it weighs less than the cigarette that Lewis always has in his mouth. One hopes Lewis is aware of the law of gravity. If the sledgehammer is light as the cigarette then when Lewis throws it, it will fly away. I end this column with a prediction. You can always predict Lewis’ mind. Lewis will reply and it will go like this: “I assert he is an ugly man.”

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

Editor’s Note: In the interest of preserving some level of respect and decorum in these pages, this will be Mr. Kissoon’s final response to Lincoln Lewis.