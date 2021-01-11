Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports Wiltshire Dominoes tourney

Kaieteur News- Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary dominoes competition which is set to commence on January 16 at Turning Point Sports bar.

The entity’s representative Tricilla Beaton presented one of the trophies to Mark Wiltshire last week. Beaton said they are happy to be part of the competition, while Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said all covid rules will be observed.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and all GNDA rules will be in effect. The winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, the runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.

The MVP will receive $5,000 while the best female player will pocket $10,000.

The competition will conclude on January 17. Among the teams set to take part are All Season’s, Mix Up, Gold is Money, C7, Providence, Turning Point, West Side and Transport SC. Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.