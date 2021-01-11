It is because of the rule of law that Trump now faces possible impeachment

Dear Editor,

Trump and his anarchist supporters have literally and figuratively thrown everything at the American electoral system with the objective of derailing the will of the people and hopefully stealing an election. They failed because of the enduring features of the American ethos and constitutional principles. They did not succeed because of the following, namely:

• The real independence and autonomy of the electoral bodies in each state. Trump tried to influence his fellow Republican Governors that were in charge of the battleground states to declare false statements of polls in his favor after he had lost. They all unequivocally refused to do so because for them, upholding the constitution and the rule of law is paramount to party loyalty. Just imagine if we were in a similar electoral position and Granger had called Governors Mingo or Lowenfield to declare him the winner, you definitely know what would have been the outcome. Fake spreadsheet galore.

• The independence of the Judiciary. Trump’s legal team tried every legal trick to have the statement of polls overturned and failed at each and every attempt. This is despite the fact that the Supreme Court is now more conservative leaning due to Trump’s nominations. The same Judges appointed by Trump voted against his frivolous legal actions because for them, upholding the constitution and laws of America is above any charlatan or megalomaniac. This is akin to our Chief Justice (ag) Madam Roxane George Wilshire being the bulwark of defining the independence of our jurisprudence in her flawless judgments during our elections fiasco. Nothing like the two Court of Appeal Judges that ruled thirty-four is the majority of sixty-five.

• Integrity, intelligence and independence of the legislature. Republican Senator Ted Cruz tried to have the Senate replace the Democratic Electoral College members in the battleground states with Republican nominees in order to have Trump declared the winner. Over ninety percent of the Republicans Senators voted against Cruz motion. The legislatures in both the House and Senate of America demonstrated that when it comes to upholding the constitution of America, it supersedes any party line or party loyalty. Just imagine if a similar vote of a similar nature were in front of PNC/AFC parliamentarians. It would have all been downhill with party line supreme.

• Maintaining law and order. The Capitol police of Washington, DC did not initially respond promptly and proactively to Trump’s protesters causing the invasion of the Capitol. Some of the ranks operated in a partisan manner taking selfies and allowing access to restricted areas to protesters. Immediately, there is now a full investigation and resignations will be shortly forthcoming. This is to establish that at all times, the law protecting agencies should be impartial and nonpartisan. Lastly, one of the enduring features of the of the American Constitution is that the founding fathers made sure that laws were in place to guard against Executive Lawlessness. It is because of the rule of law that Trump now faces calls for removal and possible impeachment. This is the way a democratic society should operate when faced with deranged and autocratic presidents.

Yours truly,

Reggie Bhagwandin