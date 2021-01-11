I support the Govt. on matters of territorial integrity

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:23 AM
Jan 11, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I wish to state that while I may disagree with the government on many matters pertaining to its governance approach, one matter which I stand in full support of the government on is the representation and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our 83,000 square miles, 215,000 square kilometres, which includes the counties of Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara.
I stand in full support the government’s position, that the ‘1899 Award was a “full, perfect and final settlement’ of the territorial issue between Guyana (formerly British Guiana) and Venezuela.
President Ali must be assured, that we support his government on this matter.
Yours truly,
Audreyanna Thomas
Jan 11, 2021Kaieteur News- Just under two weeks remain before round one of the 2021 Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship shifts into gear at the South Dakota Circuit,...
Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – 9 – “Holed up with my wife: Does music have ethnicity,” – Sunday, April 26. About how closer... more
Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]