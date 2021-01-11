I support the Govt. on matters of territorial integrity

Dear Editor,

I wish to state that while I may disagree with the government on many matters pertaining to its governance approach, one matter which I stand in full support of the government on is the representation and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our 83,000 square miles, 215,000 square kilometres, which includes the counties of Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara.

I stand in full support the government’s position, that the ‘1899 Award was a “full, perfect and final settlement’ of the territorial issue between Guyana (formerly British Guiana) and Venezuela.

President Ali must be assured, that we support his government on this matter.

Yours truly,

Audreyanna Thomas