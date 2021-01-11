Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:23 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Everyone will benefit when we work together

Jan 11, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor
In these trying times of COVID-19, many people do not have anything to do so they are creating problems and arguments with each other. Why can’t we just accept that we all want peace and prosperity for all? Everyone will benefit when we work together for mutual benefits as opposed to exhausting our energies fighting each other.
Yours faithfully
Sean Ori

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Jan 11, 2021

Kaieteur News- Just under two weeks remain before round one of the 2021 Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship shifts into gear at the South Dakota Circuit,...
Read More
Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in Test squad Feels biggest challenge will come against spin

Sarwan says Chemar Holder should have been in...

Jan 10, 2021

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through CSEC School Program

NexGen Global is taking Golf Nationwide through...

Jan 10, 2021

Good Times Hang Out Bar backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Good Times Hang Out Bar backs Wiltshire dominoes...

Jan 10, 2021

Four Linden basketball clubs benefit from donations from US based Gary Stephens and Ryan Clarke

Four Linden basketball clubs benefit from...

Jan 10, 2021

Former Cricketers and executives on board to support development of Berbice cricket

Former Cricketers and executives on board to...

Jan 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and fish don’t mix

    Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]