Cops arrest labourer found with bag of cannabis, other articles suspected to be stolen

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:40 AM
Jan 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News– A labourer, 23, found himself in hot water on Saturday last after he allowed the cops to search his home.
According to police, a group of ranks turned up at the man’s home located at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), around 12:30hrs. They told him that they wanted to search his home for drugs, guns, ammunition and stolen articles.
The labourer reportedly complied with the ranks’ request.During the search, the ranks reportedly found a bag with suspected cannabis, one Xbox game system along with eight discs, a Blu cellphone and a pair of binoculars.The ranks reported that they questioned the labourer about the items, which they found but he could give no reasonable explanation for same, hence his subsequent arrest. Police also arrested seven other persons who were in the said building as well.
Jan 11, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies pacer Anthony Gray joined former West Indies Captains Clive Lloyd and Ramnaresh Sarwan in expressing surprise at the...
Jan 11, 2021
Jan 11, 2021
Jan 11, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – 9 – “Holed up with my wife: Does music have ethnicity,” – Sunday, April 26. About how closer... more
Kaieteur News- Every morning, there are hundreds of persons assembled for work – formal and informal – at the Meadow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]