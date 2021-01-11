Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:40 AM

Cops arrest labourer found with bag of cannabis, other articles suspected to be stolen

Jan 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News– A labourer, 23, found himself in hot water on Saturday last after he allowed the cops to search his home.
According to police, a group of ranks turned up at the man’s home located at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), around 12:30hrs. They told him that they wanted to search his home for drugs, guns, ammunition and stolen articles.

The suspected marijuana found
in the labourer’s home

The Xbox game system along with
the Blu cellphone and binoculars suspected to have been stolen.

The labourer reportedly complied with the ranks’ request.During the search, the ranks reportedly found a bag with suspected cannabis, one Xbox game system along with eight discs, a Blu cellphone and a pair of binoculars.The ranks reported that they questioned the labourer about the items, which they found but he could give no reasonable explanation for same, hence his subsequent arrest. Police also arrested seven other persons who were in the said building as well.

