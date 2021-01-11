Cops arrest labourer found with bag of cannabis, other articles suspected to be stolen

Kaieteur News– A labourer, 23, found himself in hot water on Saturday last after he allowed the cops to search his home.

According to police, a group of ranks turned up at the man’s home located at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), around 12:30hrs. They told him that they wanted to search his home for drugs, guns, ammunition and stolen articles.

The labourer reportedly complied with the ranks’ request.During the search, the ranks reportedly found a bag with suspected cannabis, one Xbox game system along with eight discs, a Blu cellphone and a pair of binoculars.The ranks reported that they questioned the labourer about the items, which they found but he could give no reasonable explanation for same, hence his subsequent arrest. Police also arrested seven other persons who were in the said building as well.