Berbice police destroy three ganja plantations worth $100M

Jan 11, 2021 News

An illegal shotgun that was found by police officers.

Some of the plants being destroyed by fire.

Kaieteur News – Ranks in Berbice yesterday destroyed three ganja farms with an estimated value of over a $100M.
The plantations were destroyed during an eradication exercise conducted between 05:00 and 18:30hrs by the narcotics branch of the Guyana Police Force.
According to a police report, the farms which contained some 600,000 thousand cannabis plants and six make shift camps were located at De veldt Savannah, Upper Berbice River. Investigators reported that upon their arrival, they saw three men running away from the camps. The ranks gave chase but the suspects made good their escape in nearby bushes.
Police also found a 12 gauge shot gun with two matching cartridges. Forty pounds of marijuana wrapped neatly in transparent plastic bags were discovered too.
The ranks wasted no time in dismantling the camps setting it alight along with the cannabis plants.

 

