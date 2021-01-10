Woman who battered 6-year-old unconscious granted $300,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The 25-year-old woman, who confessed to brutalising her 6-year-old daughter in Berbice, was yesterday dragged before the court and slapped with the charge of attempted murder.

Drupattie Balkarran called Natasha, of Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, made her first court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court where the charge was read to her.

The charge read that the accused on Sunday December 13, 2020, at Geod Bananen Land, East Canje, with intent to commit murder, wounded Jenita Ramsarran.

Magistrate Singh granted Balkarran bail in the sum of $300,000 and ordered that she stay one hundred feet away from the child. The matter was transferred to Reliance Magistrate’s Court for disclosure on January 27, 2021. On December 13, 2020, little Jenita was found battered and unconscious in a swampy area located not far from the home she shared with her mother.

The suspect had claimed that on Sunday she took her daughter on a walk a short distance away from their home at Geod Bananen Village. When the child started to play in the nearby bushes, she told investigators, she yelled at her to stop. After not being heeded, the mother said she grabbed a piece of wood and dealt the girl several lashes.

She said she beat her daughter until she became unconscious, and then left her under a mango tree. She then returned and reported to her parents who live in the same yard, but a different household, that her daughter was missing.

A search was then formed and the grandfather of the child reportedly discovered the child in the swampy area. She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was admitted and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She has since been released and is in the care of her father.