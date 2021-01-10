PPP/C mourns as Central Committee member, Majeed Hussain, dies from COVID

Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic is mourning the passing of one of its leaders, Majeed Hussain. Hussain was a member of the party’s Central Committee, one of the highest decision-making bodies in the party.

He was well known on the campaign trail and one of the faces of the so-called Guardians of Democracy, who camped out for weeks near the Kingston headquarters of the Guyana Elections Commission, to guard the ballot boxes there last year.

PPP, in the statement yesterday, said that he died in the morning. Family members said he was hospitalized more than a week ago after testing positive from COVID-19. He was hooked up to a ventilator but could not make it.

PPP said that Hussain served the party in various capacities.

“He was a member of the Central Committee. He was a true patriot who was integrally involved in the struggle to resist the attempt by the APNU+AFC to subvert the will of the Guyanese people through the rigging of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.”

The party said it is expressing its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Hussain and the members of the PPP family who knew and loved this “friendly and humble leader.”

Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, who joined at expressing his dismay, said that he awoke to the shocking news that Hussain died.

He said that Hussain was one of the unsung heroes of last year’s elections.

“He was your proverbial “work horse;” he was an outstanding political “foot soldier;” he was a leader. During that five months alone, not only was he a leader of the group who guarded the containers with the ballot boxes, 24 hours per day, but he was the Commissioner of Oaths to Affidavits and Justice of Peace who sat with me, sometimes all night and into daylight hours, to swear the numerous Affidavits, which had to be filed in the series of litigation which permeated that period. He was always ready upon call, without excuse or hesitation, despite the hour.”