Motorcyclist, pedal cyclist die in separate accidents

Kaieteur News – Two persons have now lost their lives following two separate accidents on the East Bank of Demerara on Friday.

Dead are Adiraj Persaud, 37, called “Trini” a pedal cyclist of Third Street, Herstelling and Dayle Jordan, 36, a motorcyclist of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara.

Just around 14:10hrs Persaud was struck down by a minibus driven by a 43-year-old of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Herstelling Public Road. According to the information received, the minibus was travelling north along the western lane on the western carriageway of the road when it collided with the pedal cyclist who was about to ride across the road. Reports are that as a result of the collision, the bus ended up colliding with a motor lorry driven by a 28-year-old of Canal #2, West Bank Demerara that was stationed on the western side of the road. Persaud was flung some distance away on the road. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient. Persaud later died while receiving treatment. Kaieteur News understands that the man suffered a fractured right arm and skull. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the mini-bus but no trace of alcohol was detected – investigation still continues.

Meanwhile, Jordan who was employed at Massy Stores died on arrival at the GPHC following a motorcycle and pickup accident on Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway. According to the police report the accident occurred at around 23:30hrs. Based on the information received, the motor pickup driven by a 51-year-old of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was going north along the western side of the road when the motorcycle ended in its path. It was reported that the motorcycle driven by Jordan along with a pillion rider allegedly overtook a car and ended up in the path of the pickup causing a collision. Both the motorcyclist and his pillion rider who has been identified as a 29-year-old female of La Retraite were taken to the hospital. Jordan was pronounced dead while the female was admitted as a patient.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the pickup and he was found to be above the legal limit with .77% and .70% micrograms. He is reportedly in police custody assisting with the investigation.