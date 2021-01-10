Latest update January 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

GWI restarts upgrading of city’s transmission pipelines

Jan 10, 2021 News

The ongoing works to upgrade the water transmission lines in the city.

Kaieteur News – The upgrading of Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) transmission pipelines in the Kitty area has recommenced and upon completion will result in water supply improvement in the capital city.
The execution of this project had commenced in 2017, but hiccups were encountered due to the previous contractor’s failure to meet his obligations. The contract was terminated and legal proceedings were instituted against the defaulting contractor in the High Court. This matter is pending.
However, according to GWI, on Friday January 8, 2021, works commenced on Eping Avenue by the new contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services.
The project entails excavation works, the installation of a 22-inch transmission pipeline, 4 and 6-inch distribution pipelines and the restoration of the work site, including roads and bridges.
The project is funded by the Government of Guyana and is being executed on Vlissengen Road between Shelterbelt and Lamaha Street, in an effort to provide an improved level of service to customers.
Acting Programme Manager of GWI’s Coastal Programme, Arshad Yacoub, explained that the project is expected to last a period of three months.
He explained that when there is breakage on the existing aged transmission mains, customers experience a disruption to their water supply. This will be a thing of the past with the installation of these new mains.
GWI said it does not foresee that the water supply in the project areas will be affected during the execution of the project.
However, the works being done may include “minor” traffic diversions, dust and noise associated with the use of large equipment.
“Excavation works may include temporary blockage of property entrances. GWI is seeking the co-operation of residents within the project areas during the execution of these works and thanks them for their patience and understanding during this period.”

 

