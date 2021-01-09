Trinidad PM Rowley taken to hospital

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago NEWSDAY – The Prime Minister was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon, but no official statements were given on his condition.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for communications, Symon de Nobriga confirmed that Dr. Rowley was taken to hospital. But he said, there is no official position on his condition at this time.
In March 2019, Rowley went to California to seek medical treatment for a coronary issue. When he returned home, he said his doctors had given him a clean bill of health.
One media report said Rowley was being treated for a cardiac issue.
De Nobriga said, “I have seen the report. I have no official information on it. As I get, I will share.”
Cabinet sources confirmed to Newsday Rowley was taken to Westshore Medical Hospital in Cocorite.
But they could not say why.
“It’s too early to tell,” one source said.
A second source added, “They are going to do some tests.”
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any Guyanese whether in Iceland, Greenland or Afghanistan that followed the insurrection on Capitol... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is pussyfooting on the question of local content. In August, mere weeks after being sworn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]