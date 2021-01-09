Trinidad PM Rowley taken to hospital

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago NEWSDAY – The Prime Minister was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon, but no official statements were given on his condition.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for communications, Symon de Nobriga confirmed that Dr. Rowley was taken to hospital. But he said, there is no official position on his condition at this time.

In March 2019, Rowley went to California to seek medical treatment for a coronary issue. When he returned home, he said his doctors had given him a clean bill of health.

One media report said Rowley was being treated for a cardiac issue.

De Nobriga said, “I have seen the report. I have no official information on it. As I get, I will share.”

Cabinet sources confirmed to Newsday Rowley was taken to Westshore Medical Hospital in Cocorite.

But they could not say why.

“It’s too early to tell,” one source said.

A second source added, “They are going to do some tests.”