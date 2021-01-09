Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50 Tournament set for Antigua from Feb 4

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the Pandemic. However, Guyanese off-spinning all-rounder Kevin Sinclair played five matches in the 2020 CPL in August and also competed in the US Open in Florida last December during that period.

Sinclair, who turned 21 last November, told Kaieteur Sport on Wednesday that despite the presence of covid-19 in Region Six, he had an enjoyable Christmas with his family and is now back to training with Jaguars Franchise players.

“I spent my Christmas holidays with my family in Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam but I also put in some work on my game. We were supposed to have a fitness test at the Track and Field Stadium in West Demerara but rain washed that out” said the talented former national youth player.

The Berbician will be involved in three practice matches next week before the Guyana Jaguars team is selected for this year’s Regional Super50 which is scheduled for February 4-27 in Antigua.

Sinclair, who has steadily improved with his variety and ability to turn the ball, stated that he is looking forward to making his List ‘A’ debut for Guyana after being the most economical bowler when West Indies Emerging players won the 2019 Regional Super50 in Trinidad.

He has played nine List ‘A’ matches; making 132 runs and 13 wickets at an Average of 14.69 and an economy rate of 2.87. He was also the bowler with the best economy rate for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in his debut CPL; capturing five wickets for 61 from 84 balls.

“Yeah I am working to earn my spot on the team for the Super50 and if selected I will try gave of my best. I don’t really set too many goals but hope to get better as the tournament goes on. I am looking to showcase my talent with both bat and ball” said Sinclair who played the first of his six First-Class matches for Guyana on January 16. Sinclair has scored 130 runs and taken 12 wickets at this level.

Known for his double summersaults to celebrate his dismissals of batsmen, the hyperactive youth who represents the Rosehall Town Youth and Sports Club said he was grateful for the opportunity to participate in this year’s CPL even though they were no fans in the Stands.

On his CPL debut on August 30, Sinclair opened both the batting and bowling against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. “In the CPL I did not score the type of runs I knew I should have but with the ball I think I was outstanding.

I learnt a lot in the CPL in terms of consistency in bowling in a particular area …while batting rotating the strike has got to be right up there… while putting away the bad balls is very important” said Sinclair, who is the cousin of former Guyana pacer and USA Assistant Coach, Kevin Darlington.

He said he likes playing all formats but seems more comfortable playing ‘White ball cricket’ and should be a certainty for the trip to Antigua.

Sinclair is adamant that he is a batting all-rounder which he has shown in club cricket but he is yet to convert that form to the Regional level which he hopes to fix if he is selected for his 50-over debut for his Country this year.

Six teams will contest the Regional Super50 tournament; Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands.