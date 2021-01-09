SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

Kaieteur News – ecure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC), Guyana’s Premier Land, Air and Sea Security Service, and Firearm and Repairs Dealer has signed on as principal sponsor for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Meet.

Head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed has confirmed that the opening event for the year is set for January 24th, next. This will be the first race activity in 11 months at the South Dakota Circuit with the previous being the National Race of Champions round one in February, 2020. At least 20 drivers have already signaled their intention to push their machines to the limit in just over two weeks time including defending champion, Adrian Fernandes, lap record holder; Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, and ‘Afo’ Harper who has been very outspoken in the media of late.

Owner of SIC; Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson who is a former Endurance winner and marksman, shared that he is always happy to support motorsport locally whilst also revealing that the Endurance race will be for three hours.

Meanwhile, the GMR&SC revealed to potential competitors that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.

Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.