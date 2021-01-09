Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

Jan 09, 2021 Sports

Motorsport’s to return with Endurance Championship on January 24.

Kaieteur News – ecure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC), Guyana’s Premier Land, Air and Sea Security Service, and Firearm and Repairs Dealer has signed on as principal sponsor for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Meet.
Head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed has confirmed that the opening event for the year is set for January 24th, next. This will be the first race activity in 11 months at the South Dakota Circuit with the previous being the National Race of Champions round one in February, 2020. At least 20 drivers have already signaled their intention to push their machines to the limit in just over two weeks time including defending champion, Adrian Fernandes, lap record holder; Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, and ‘Afo’ Harper who has been very outspoken in the media of late.
Owner of SIC; Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson who is a former Endurance winner and marksman, shared that he is always happy to support motorsport locally whilst also revealing that the Endurance race will be for three hours.
Meanwhile, the GMR&SC revealed to potential competitors that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.
Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50 Tournament set for Antigua from Feb 4

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50...

Jan 09, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Read More
SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance

Jan 09, 2021

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and team for spearheading a successful Bounce Back

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and...

Jan 09, 2021

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for...

Jan 08, 2021

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]