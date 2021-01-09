SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – ecure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC), Guyana’s Premier Land, Air and Sea Security Service, and Firearm and Repairs Dealer has signed on as principal sponsor for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Meet.
Head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed has confirmed that the opening event for the year is set for January 24th, next. This will be the first race activity in 11 months at the South Dakota Circuit with the previous being the National Race of Champions round one in February, 2020. At least 20 drivers have already signaled their intention to push their machines to the limit in just over two weeks time including defending champion, Adrian Fernandes, lap record holder; Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, and ‘Afo’ Harper who has been very outspoken in the media of late.
Owner of SIC; Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson who is a former Endurance winner and marksman, shared that he is always happy to support motorsport locally whilst also revealing that the Endurance race will be for three hours.
Meanwhile, the GMR&SC revealed to potential competitors that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.
Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any Guyanese whether in Iceland, Greenland or Afghanistan that followed the insurrection on Capitol... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is pussyfooting on the question of local content. In August, mere weeks after being sworn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]