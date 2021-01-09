Man remanded to jail for sexually molesting his children

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The 40-year-old man from Region Three who was arrested for sexually molesting his two children was yesterday remanded to jail.
The man appeared at the Leonora Magistrate Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul where he was charged for sexual activity with a child family member under Section 10(3) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act 8:03. He was not required to plea to the indictable charges that was read to him. Hence he was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until January 21.
According to reports, the incident had occurred over a period of time including the year 2020. Based on the information received, from time to time when the suspect consumes alcohol, he would allegedly molest both of his children. According to the police report, a relative had reported that upon visiting the children in December, one of the children had confided to them about the matter.
Acting on the information received, both the police and Childcare and Protection Agency visited the home of the children and they were rescued. A medical examination was conducted on both children and proved that they were sexually molested. The man who was not home at the time was later apprehended by the police and told of the allegations. He was then arrested and taken into custody.
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any Guyanese whether in Iceland, Greenland or Afghanistan that followed the insurrection on Capitol... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is pussyfooting on the question of local content. In August, mere weeks after being sworn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]