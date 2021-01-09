Man remanded to jail for sexually molesting his children

Kaieteur News – The 40-year-old man from Region Three who was arrested for sexually molesting his two children was yesterday remanded to jail.

The man appeared at the Leonora Magistrate Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul where he was charged for sexual activity with a child family member under Section 10(3) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act 8:03. He was not required to plea to the indictable charges that was read to him. Hence he was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until January 21.

According to reports, the incident had occurred over a period of time including the year 2020. Based on the information received, from time to time when the suspect consumes alcohol, he would allegedly molest both of his children. According to the police report, a relative had reported that upon visiting the children in December, one of the children had confided to them about the matter.

Acting on the information received, both the police and Childcare and Protection Agency visited the home of the children and they were rescued. A medical examination was conducted on both children and proved that they were sexually molested. The man who was not home at the time was later apprehended by the police and told of the allegations. He was then arrested and taken into custody.