Lorry driver involved in Old Year’s Day accident granted bail

Jan 09, 2021 News

Dead: Danata Doman.

Kaieteur News – The lorry driver that was involved in the Old Year’s Day accident on Coverden Public Road, EBD, was yesterday granted bail after he appeared at the Providence Magistrate Court on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Balram Singh, 33, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him. Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on December 31, he drove his motor lorry in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Danata Damon.

The scene of the accident in which nurse Danata Damon was involved.

The Magistrate granted bail to a sum of $250,000 and adjourned the matter to February 19.
According to Kaieteur News’ previous report, the motor lorry driven by Singh was travelling north along the western side of the road, allegedly at a fast rate. The driver reported that as he was in the process of swerving from a pothole, he lost control and ended up into the path of a motorcar driven by a 26-year-old of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, which was travelling south along the eastern side of the road. Reports are that the two vehicles ended up in a head on collision causing both vehicles to receive extensive damages. Both the drivers along with two other occupants of the motor lorry and one from the car were taken to the GPHC. They were all admitted to the ICU in a serious but stable condition. However, Damon, age 26, a nurse and mother of one, who was in the motorcar, succumbed to her injuries on New Year’s Day.

 

