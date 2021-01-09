Lincoln Lewis responds to Samuel Hinds

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – Response is being made to Samuel Hinds’ “Expect more nasty outbursts like that of Lincoln Lewis’ unless we can get onto a path of truths and reconciliation” (KN 6th Jan, 2021). Sam’s talk about truths and reconciliation is not new to society. Such talk has been bandied around for years, including during the period Hinds was both President and Prime Minister. It remains instructive that those who make these calls, having played leading roles in society, are not prepared to lead by example. For those persons such issues of importance to a nation forever sitting on a tension keg is a smiling matter; a view I do not share.

Sam has an opportunity to be what he thinks the society should do or deserves by leading the way. He played pivotal roles in the nation’s management at the political and corporate levels and has some truth telling to do. He was identified as Prime Minister for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) because, according to Cheddie Jagan, he would have been the bridge for Africans to benefit from the nation’s patrimony under that government.

Let him give us the truth of his performance so we can move towards the reconciliation he is calling for.

To his feigned concern about rigged elections and the stain to which he wants to ascribe solely to the African community, he needs not forget society is not blind to him being a direct beneficiary in the 2006 Election. It is no secret that for five years he sat in the National Assembly on the Region 10 votes of the Alliance for Change which were given to the PPP/C by GECOM Chief Election Officer Goocool Boodhoo. He who calls himself a “proud Afro-Guyanese” should have declined to support the fraudulent assignment of a parliamentary seat, but he did not. In his proposal for truth and reconciliation, does Sam have a problem with this “errant GECOM employee [Goocool Boodhoo]” whom he personally benefited from with a rigged assignment of votes (seat)? Or to him and those who supported or benefitted from this malpractice the act was not wrong, corrupted?

Sam should know in the repertoire of evidence of electoral rigging or fraud this is no smiling matter. Truth and reconciliation require speaking truth in all its warts and glories. None and nothing are exempted in the process, for reconciliation can never come with selective recount of history or good and bad solely determined because of who is the beneficiary, committed the act or has been deprived.

Hinds and I worked in the bauxite community in Linden. He was head of the Research and Development Division. The company (GUYMINE), which was state-owned, gave him an open cheque and latitude to research and develop new products from bauxite. Let him come clean and admit to this nation that he squandered the money and opportunity. On his watch not one new product was developed. As a politician, but moreso an engineer Sam is not blind to the fundamentals that evidence must lead the way in determining truth and arriving at reconciliation.

It cannot help but be noted his truth, reconciliation and rigged elections talk is the result of him inserting himself into the strident defence of my character and the badgering and denigrating of the African community by Freddie Kissoon. When Kissoon came at me and the community Sam was silent and his insertion here is not on universally acceptable principles but typical of what we see in real life in gangland warfare. I am not blind to his antics which remain true to his political role from the inception.

If Sam thinks speaking truth to power constitutes “nasty outbursts” such is mere reflection of a mindset on issues that impact some but his view on the matter of defending the African race from un-necessary attacks and injustices will not deter me. For whereas such have never been his interest they remain of interest to me.

I have had enough of Kissoon’s malicious distortions, lies and Black attacks. Sam is free to be blind to them or take them with a smile, but I will not. Whenever Kissoon attempts to besmirch my character and the Black community which I am a part of, I will respond with the proverbial sledgehammer. Defending myself and the group I identify with when under unnecessary, wicked, and malicious attacks will not see me smiling or turning the other cheek.

Lincoln Lewis