East Ruimveldt man charged for throwing corrosive substance on former friend

Kaieteur News – An East Ruimveldt man was on Wednesday released on bail after he appeared in court for allegedly throwing a corrosive substance on his former friend.

The defendant, Orin Thomas, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on October 29, 2020, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Shawn Bristol.

The court heard that Thomas and Bristol are known to each other and were friends until Bristol became friends with Thomas’ ex-girlfriend.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Thomas persistently called Bristol’s cellular phone but the phone was never answered.

After receiving several calls from Thomas, Bristol went to Thomas’ home. It is reported that an argument ensued between the two men and during the argument Thomas allegedly threw a corrosive substance on Bristol.

Persons who were in the area and witnessed the incident, rushed to Bristol’s aid and he was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

The matter was later reported to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and an investigation was launched. Thomas was later arrested and subsequently charged.

Chief Magistrate McLennan placed Thomas on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to January 20, 2021.