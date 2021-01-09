Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Despite setback, Olivia Bess admitted to local bar

Jan 09, 2021 News

(From left) Rosemari Bess; attorney-at-law, Olivia Bess; Justice Sandra Kertzious; attorney-at-law, Keavon Bess; and Compton Bess.

Kaieteur News – Despite not being accepted to the Hugh Wooding Law School a few years ago, 26-year-old Olivia Olexis Bess was yesterday admitted to the Bar.
Bess’ petition was accepted by Justice Sandra Kertzious.
The brief admission ceremony was conducted at the Demerara High Court, and present at the ceremony was her parents, Rosemari and Compton Bess and her brother who is also an attorney-at-law, Keavon Bess.
During her speech, Bess extend her gratitude to Justice Kertzious for accepting her petition and she also thanked her brother, Keavon for presenting her petition. The young attorney also thanked the other persons for their support and words of encouragement during her journey.
Bess began her academic life at Friendship Nursery School; she then went onto St. Andrews Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School. After writing the National Grade Six Assessment and graduating primary school, she earned a spot at Tutorial High School. She was then later accepted into St. Rose’s High.
In 2014, she went on to study for her Bachelor of Law degree at the University of Guyana. Whilst studying for her LLB, Bess also studied for and obtained a Certificate in Psychology at the University of Guyana and a Certificate in Business Etiquette at Carnegie School of Management and Home Economics.
In 2017, she completed her LLB but was not granted a space on the list of top 25 students to attend Hugh Wooding Law School. However being indefatigable in nature, Bess wrote the entrance examination in 2018 and was accepted into Hugh Wooding Law School to train for her Legal Education Certificate.
On November 16, 2020, Bess was deemed to have completed her training and was granted her certificate. Her brother later presented her petition to be admitted to the local Bar and she was accepted.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50 Tournament set for Antigua from Feb 4

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50...

Jan 09, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Read More
SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance

Jan 09, 2021

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and team for spearheading a successful Bounce Back

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and...

Jan 09, 2021

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for...

Jan 08, 2021

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]