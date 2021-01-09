Despite setback, Olivia Bess admitted to local bar

Kaieteur News – Despite not being accepted to the Hugh Wooding Law School a few years ago, 26-year-old Olivia Olexis Bess was yesterday admitted to the Bar.

Bess’ petition was accepted by Justice Sandra Kertzious.

The brief admission ceremony was conducted at the Demerara High Court, and present at the ceremony was her parents, Rosemari and Compton Bess and her brother who is also an attorney-at-law, Keavon Bess.

During her speech, Bess extend her gratitude to Justice Kertzious for accepting her petition and she also thanked her brother, Keavon for presenting her petition. The young attorney also thanked the other persons for their support and words of encouragement during her journey.

Bess began her academic life at Friendship Nursery School; she then went onto St. Andrews Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School. After writing the National Grade Six Assessment and graduating primary school, she earned a spot at Tutorial High School. She was then later accepted into St. Rose’s High.

In 2014, she went on to study for her Bachelor of Law degree at the University of Guyana. Whilst studying for her LLB, Bess also studied for and obtained a Certificate in Psychology at the University of Guyana and a Certificate in Business Etiquette at Carnegie School of Management and Home Economics.

In 2017, she completed her LLB but was not granted a space on the list of top 25 students to attend Hugh Wooding Law School. However being indefatigable in nature, Bess wrote the entrance examination in 2018 and was accepted into Hugh Wooding Law School to train for her Legal Education Certificate.

On November 16, 2020, Bess was deemed to have completed her training and was granted her certificate. Her brother later presented her petition to be admitted to the local Bar and she was accepted.