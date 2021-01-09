De jukka in de pants

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Long ago, if de police ketch yuh walking down de road with a cutlass and it nat conceal, dem used to tek it away from yuh. Dat is how people learn dat when dem walking with cutlass, dem gat to wrap it in newspaper or some other paper.
If de police ketch yuh with penknife, you could end up in front of de magistrate. If dem ketch yuh with ice pick, yuh gat fuh answer what yuh doing with it. If yuh gat knife, dem gan assume yuh up to mischief.
These days, people walking de road with exposed cutlass in dem hands, knife and ice pick in dem waistband and penknife in dem pocket. And de police nah stopping nobody fuh question why dem gat these dangerous weapons pon dem.
Every Saturday night, if you go to the Emergency Department of dem public hospitals, yuh gan find persons having to be treated fuh stab wounds. Is like pon weekends, de stabbing does increase. And in many cases, people does dead after dem get stab. Yet de police nah doing nothing fuh stop and search people pon de road fuh see what dem gat in dem waist.
Dem schoolchildren getting stick-up with ice pick and knife and getting relieved of dem cellular phone. It nat hard to spot who gat jukka in dem waist. Yuh does see de bulge. But like de police looking fuh another type of bulge, dem who gat money in dem pocket. Yuh wutless if you bin thinking about another bulge.
Dem boys seh even madmen now walking around with knife in dem waistband. Dem boys play brave and ask one of dem, weh he going with de knife in he waistband. He watch dem boys and seh, “I going and peel two mangoes.”
Talk half and nah ask how he get getting de mangoes.
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any Guyanese whether in Iceland, Greenland or Afghanistan that followed the insurrection on Capitol... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is pussyfooting on the question of local content. In August, mere weeks after being sworn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]