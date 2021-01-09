Charlotte Street man nabbed with gun, ammo

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old man of Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown was on Thursday nabbed with gun and ammunition in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
According to the police report, the suspect was driving his motorcar near the West Bank Demerara side of the bridge when a party of policemen from the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters observed him acting in a suspicious way. The officers decided to stop the man and a search was conducted. During the search, the ranks unearthed a .38 revolver and five matching rounds of ammunition on the man. He was taken into custody and investigation is ongoing.
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 09, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Jan 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any Guyanese whether in Iceland, Greenland or Afghanistan that followed the insurrection on Capitol... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is pussyfooting on the question of local content. In August, mere weeks after being sworn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]