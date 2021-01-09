Charlotte Street man nabbed with gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old man of Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown was on Thursday nabbed with gun and ammunition in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

According to the police report, the suspect was driving his motorcar near the West Bank Demerara side of the bridge when a party of policemen from the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters observed him acting in a suspicious way. The officers decided to stop the man and a search was conducted. During the search, the ranks unearthed a .38 revolver and five matching rounds of ammunition on the man. He was taken into custody and investigation is ongoing.