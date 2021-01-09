Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazilian man dies in hammock after complaining about pain

Jan 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian man on Wednesday died in a hammock after he complained about abdominal pain and swelling. According to a police report, the only name given for the deceased is Piawi, 55, a miner that worked at Sand Hill Oku Backdam, Region Seven.
The report stated that Piawi had been working at the mining operation for the past six weeks and on the day in question he was in the camp resting in a hammock.
The man’s coworkers told the police that while Piawi was in the hammock resting, he started to complain about feeling pain and swelling in his abdomen. The police were told that while transportation was being arranged to take him to seek medical attention he became motionless in the hammock whilst waiting.
On Thursday, his body was transported to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The investigation into the death of Piawi is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50 Tournament set for Antigua from Feb 4

Sinclair aims to impress if selected for next month’s Super50...

Jan 09, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
Read More
SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance Meet

SIC sponsors GMR&SC’s Jan 24 Endurance

Jan 09, 2021

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and team for spearheading a successful Bounce Back

Kudos to Minister Ramson Jnr., GFF, K&S and...

Jan 09, 2021

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for...

Jan 08, 2021

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]