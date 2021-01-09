Brazilian man dies in hammock after complaining about pain

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Brazilian man on Wednesday died in a hammock after he complained about abdominal pain and swelling. According to a police report, the only name given for the deceased is Piawi, 55, a miner that worked at Sand Hill Oku Backdam, Region Seven.
The report stated that Piawi had been working at the mining operation for the past six weeks and on the day in question he was in the camp resting in a hammock.
The man’s coworkers told the police that while Piawi was in the hammock resting, he started to complain about feeling pain and swelling in his abdomen. The police were told that while transportation was being arranged to take him to seek medical attention he became motionless in the hammock whilst waiting.
On Thursday, his body was transported to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The investigation into the death of Piawi is ongoing.
