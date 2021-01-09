41 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 41 new infections of the COVID-19 virus yesterday. This was represented in their daily dashboard update which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,510.
Further, the dashboard disclosed 296 patients in home isolation, 41 in institutional isolation and six in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 43 persons are in institutional quarantine and ten more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 6,000.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 167 deaths.
Jan 09, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – After a 52-year-old women traveling from New York became the first covid-19 case in Guyana on March 5, 2020, all sports were shut down later that month due to the...
