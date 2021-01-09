Latest update January 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

41 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Jan 09, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 41 new infections of the COVID-19 virus yesterday. This was represented in their daily dashboard update which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,510.
Further, the dashboard disclosed 296 patients in home isolation, 41 in institutional isolation and six in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 43 persons are in institutional quarantine and ten more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 6,000.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 167 deaths.

 

