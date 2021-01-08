U.S Admiral on 3-day visit to Guyana from Monday

Kaieteur News – The United States of America (USA) Navy Admiral, Craig S. Faller, commander of the U.S. Southern Command, is expected to visit Guyana in the coming week.

The command is one of the Department of Defence’s six geographically-focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defence and public-security forces in the region.

According to a press release from the US Embassy, Admiral Faller is expected to arrive in Guyana on Monday, January 11th. He is expected to leave two days later, on January 13th.

The release also stated that as part of the US continued commitment to Guyana and its security, Admiral Faller will meet with President Irfaan Ali and Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, to discuss bilateral security partnership between the two countries.

The admiral is also expected take part in the signing of an Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement between the two countries’ militaries. The signing of that agreement will pave the way for the exchange of goods or services of equal value to support future bilateral defence cooperation.

The release noted that the United States and Guyana have a history of security cooperation, and the defence partnership between the two countries includes collaboration against regional threats and challenges, capacity-building engagements, bilateral training, expertise exchanges, exercises, and participation in military education programs.

Last September, during the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit, the two countries signed a Shiprider Agreement which allows the US Coast Guard to patrol local waters.

In 2017, when Guyana became the first South American nation to host the Caribbean Nations Security Conference.