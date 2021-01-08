Task Force stepping up enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures

Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National COVID-19 Task Force will be increasing its enforcement of the Gazetted precautionary measures, as the Government continues to ramp up efforts to curb the transmission of the disease.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that preparations have been made to deal with an expected increase in positive cases, as many persons flouted the guidelines over the holidays. However, the Task Force, through Operation COVI-CURB, will be taking steps to ensure that the population remains vigilant.
“I really hope we can have the cooperation and collaboration of everyone so these measures can be more effectively employed. Once we have them in place and they are working, we would see a reduction in the number of cases we’re having,” Dr. Anthony said, during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.
The Joint Services would also be increasing their visits and engagements with entities that have been breaching protocols.
“These are the kinds of activities, and of course you know we have written to a number of establishments that have violated the protocol, and we’ll revisit this. If they continue to do so then other actions would be taken,” the Minister said.
Dr. Anthony acknowledged that while it can be fatiguing to continue to observe the safety guidelines, it is necessary to save lives. He noted that the pandemic is still ongoing and the public must adjust their mindsets to living in the new Covid environment.
Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, launched Operation COVI-CURB in October 2020 to ensure compliance with the gazetted COVID-19 emergency measures. It benefits from collaboration among members of the Joint Services, civil society, community groups and volunteers, who utilize education, moral suasion and enforcement to ensure the public complies with the measures to reduce transmission of the disease.
