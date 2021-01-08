Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

‘Salt bag’ of ganja, cigarettes found in New Amsterdam prison dorm

Jan 08, 2021 News

The seized items from the New Amsterdam Prison dorm.

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the New Amsterdam Prison on Wednesday confiscated a ‘salt bag’ of weed and cigarettes during a surprise search.
According to the police, on Wednesday, about 19:30 hours, ranks of the prison conducted a search at the northwestern dormitory.
During the search, a salt bag was found abandoned at the northwestern side of the compound.
In the bag, the ranks found two cartons of cigarettes; a small amount of ‘fronto’ leaves; six packs of ‘Bambu’ wrappings and 17 “bulky parcels” containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The matter was reported to the Central Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was handed over. It was weighed and amounted to 1,730 grams (approx. 3.81 pounds).
Police said that investigations are ongoing.

 

