RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Tuesday last launched its 2021 Programme of activities with a donation to the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The club and its ten cricket teams have set themselves a target of 715 activities for this year after achieving for 2020.

The ten teams handed $75,000 worth of items to Headmistress of the School, Ms. Hollis Schwiers during a simple ceremony at the Club’s Area ‘H’ Ground. The donation included a high-pressure water pump, water kettle, football, lawn tennis racket, face shields, sanitisers and face masks, large pencil sharpener, and a quantity of stationery. The stationery included paper files, pens, pencils, markers, sharpeners, erasers among others.

Headmistress of the school, Ms. Hollis Schwiers expressed gratitude to the club. She stated that the RHTY&SC has always been very supportive of her school and wish the teams all the best for a successful 2021.

Today, the teams would be making a donation to the Rose Hall Town Outpost of the Guyana Police Force. Meanwhile, Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the planned activities for the year would be held under a wide array of sub-headings including sports, education, charity, community development, youth development, coaching, religion, anti-crime, anti-drugs, anti-suicide and personal development among others.

Special emphasis he stated would be placed on the development of the club’s cricket teams to recruit new members and expose them to different coaching programmes, expansion of the crucial Say No/ Say Yes Campaign and further upgrading of the Area ‘H’ Ground and Office.

Foster also stated that the Rose Hall Town Primary School and the Club enjoy a very cordial relationship.

The school produces a lot of cricketers for the club while it also hosts the annual Christmas Village that the ten cricket teams organise, annually.

The ten teams of the RHTY&SC are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 and First Division