Region Four accounts for 12 of 33 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Of the 33 newly recorded COVID-19 infections reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) accounted for 12.
This was indicated in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which showed every region, except Regions Nine and 10, recording new cases.
The dashboard shows the new total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,469.
Further, the dashboard disclosed 287 patients in home isolation, 20 in institutional isolation and five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional eight persons are in institutional quarantine and seven more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 5,990
