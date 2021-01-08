Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Four accounts for 12 of 33 new COVID-19 infections

Jan 08, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – Of the 33 newly recorded COVID-19 infections reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) accounted for 12.
This was indicated in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which showed every region, except Regions Nine and 10, recording new cases.
The dashboard shows the new total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,469.
Further, the dashboard disclosed 287 patients in home isolation, 20 in institutional isolation and five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional eight persons are in institutional quarantine and seven more persons have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries to date, according to the Ministry, is 5,990

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of...

Jan 08, 2021

– Two day physical evaluation on tomorrow and Sunday Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation has tested members of its domestic-based Senior Men’s National squad and staff for...
Read More
RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has...

Jan 07, 2021

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite Covid-19 pandemic

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite...

Jan 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]