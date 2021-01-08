Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner, 90, burnt to death in house

Jan 08, 2021 News

Firemen and shocked residents at the scene.

Kaieteur News  – A pensioner perished yesterday in a fire, which destroyed his wooden home located at 17th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Investigators told Kaieteur News that the blaze was as a result of an unattended lighted stove.
Dead is Rupert Williams, 90, an amputee who suffered from vision problems.
The fire, which killed him, started close to 09:00 hrs.
William’s daughter-in-law, Dorsett Solomon, said that she had left him home with her daughter to conduct some business on his behalf in the city.
Williams had reportedly sent the daughter out to the shop, but when she returned, the home was engulfed in flames. Because of his disabilities, he was trapped inside.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned. Firefighters who arrived extinguished the blaze but could not save Williams or the house. His charred remains were removed and an investigation is underway.
The Investigators added that the relative had started cooking and had left the house with the stove lit.

 

Features/Columnists

