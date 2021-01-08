Only MATPAL recognized to conduct seamen’s STCW training – MARAD warns

Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is warning that the MATPAL Marine Institute is the only academic institution recognized to conduct Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Programmes.
The warning come days after news that a woman, Simone Fortune, from Berbice, was charged for allegedly running a fraud scheme, ensnaring several persons.
One of the men was a serving policeman.
She reportedly offered the course, promising certificates that would be recognized and allow the participants to work in the oil and gas industry.
Participants claimed that the woman gave them fake certificates and it was all a fraud scheme. They reported the matter to the police, who slapped 17 charges on the woman. She appeared in a Berbice court on Wednesday, and was granted bail in the sum of $680,000.
MARAD, in its warning yesterday, disclosed that the requirements for recognition of institutions seeking to offer such training, are available from its offices.
“MARAD is committed to working with all applicants to ensure that those requirements are satisfied.”
