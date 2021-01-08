Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Only MATPAL recognized to conduct seamen’s STCW training – MARAD warns

Jan 08, 2021 News

A number of the participants who claimed they were defrauded.

Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is warning that the MATPAL Marine Institute is the only academic institution recognized to conduct Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Programmes.
The warning come days after news that a woman, Simone Fortune, from Berbice, was charged for allegedly running a fraud scheme, ensnaring several persons.
One of the men was a serving policeman.
She reportedly offered the course, promising certificates that would be recognized and allow the participants to work in the oil and gas industry.
Participants claimed that the woman gave them fake certificates and it was all a fraud scheme. They reported the matter to the police, who slapped 17 charges on the woman. She appeared in a Berbice court on Wednesday, and was granted bail in the sum of $680,000.
MARAD, in its warning yesterday, disclosed that the requirements for recognition of institutions seeking to offer such training, are available from its offices.
“MARAD is committed to working with all applicants to ensure that those requirements are satisfied.”

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of...

Jan 08, 2021

– Two day physical evaluation on tomorrow and Sunday Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation has tested members of its domestic-based Senior Men’s National squad and staff for...
Read More
RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has...

Jan 07, 2021

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite Covid-19 pandemic

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite...

Jan 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]