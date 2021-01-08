Harming me or my family won’t bring back the money

Alleged Ponzi scheme boss tells attackers…

Kaieteur News – During an appearance as a guest on social media news network, Big Smith News Watch, alleged Ponzi scheme operator, Yuri Garcia-Dominguez, said yesterday that harming him or his family won’t bring the money back.

Garcia-Dominguez and his wife, Ateeka Ishmael, are the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACF), a company which allegedly swindled at least 17,000 Guyanese of about $4B.

On Wednesday, around 9pm, three gunmen turned up at a house located at Track ‘A’ Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and opened fire.

According to police, Garcia-Dominguez occupied the bottom flat of the property which he rented from a businessman, Aubrey Norton, 42.

It is believed that that attack was aimed at sending Garcia-Dominguez a warning to repay monies to thousands of persons who invested in his company.

CCTV footage showed three men-two of them dressed in hoodies- exiting a dark coloured car and walking up to the house. They whipped handguns and shot at the premises before returning back to the car and leaving.

Norton lives in the upper flat of the house with his wife and had told cops they were both watching television when they heard the loud explosions. They were forced to seek cover.

Garcia-Dominguez and his family, however, were not at home at the time. While being interviewed on Big Smith News Watch, Garcia-Dominguez said that they were at a meeting with his legal team.

Commenting during the live interview, his landlord claimed that he is not staying there.

Nevertheless, Garcia-Dominguez, insisted that he would like to send a message to whoever might want to harm him. “Harming me or harming my family won’t bring the money back”.

Garcia-Dominguez added that he has been receiving numerous threats on his life.

“I have received messages and told that if I don’t pay the money back they will harm me,”

he said.

Garcia-Dominguez pleaded with the public to desist from the violence and said that he is not a robber.

He acknowledged that people are frustrated about their payments. However, attacking him won’t solve the problem.

Garcia-Dominguez is currently out on bail after he and his wife were remanded for multiple fraud charges- more than 80 charges.

He has since promised that he will repay all of his investors. Many of those persons are still to be paid and have reached out to Kaieteur News to vent frustration.

They labeled him a fraud and called his promises empty and fruitless.