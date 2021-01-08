Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Jan 08, 2021 Sports

Alex Chung made the maximum 18 games for Good Success.

Kaieteur News – Good Success turned in a commendable performance to emerge victorious in the Alex Chung New Year’s Day dominoes competition which was contested at Anil Rambaran’s Bar, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.
Good Success chalked up 78 games to win ahead of Melville with 64 and Sans Souci on 60 games. Alex Chung made the maximum 18 games for the winners while Vijay Persaud supported with 16 and Vickey Ramdhanie 15.
Mohamed Kalam and Khemraj Surujpaul marked 16 and 15 games respectively for Melville while Raj Narine Singh scored 16, Heera Sukram 15 and Tom Singh 14 for Sans Souci. Good Success received a trophy and $30,000 while the runner-up collected a trophy. Chung took home a trophy for being named the player-of-the-match.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of...

Jan 08, 2021

– Two day physical evaluation on tomorrow and Sunday Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation has tested members of its domestic-based Senior Men’s National squad and staff for...
Read More
RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has...

Jan 07, 2021

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite Covid-19 pandemic

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite...

Jan 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]