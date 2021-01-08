Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Kaieteur News – Good Success turned in a commendable performance to emerge victorious in the Alex Chung New Year’s Day dominoes competition which was contested at Anil Rambaran’s Bar, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

Good Success chalked up 78 games to win ahead of Melville with 64 and Sans Souci on 60 games. Alex Chung made the maximum 18 games for the winners while Vijay Persaud supported with 16 and Vickey Ramdhanie 15.

Mohamed Kalam and Khemraj Surujpaul marked 16 and 15 games respectively for Melville while Raj Narine Singh scored 16, Heera Sukram 15 and Tom Singh 14 for Sans Souci. Good Success received a trophy and $30,000 while the runner-up collected a trophy. Chung took home a trophy for being named the player-of-the-match.