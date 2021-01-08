First well in Canje block being drilled

Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has welcomed the announcement by Westmount Energy that US oil major ExxonMobil has begun drilling in the Bulletwood-1 well in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana.
Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, in a government release, said the well was spudded by the Stena Carron drillship which started drilling on December 31, 2020, in a water depth of 2,846 metres.
“The Ministry of Natural Resources is pleased with these reports, and looks forward to further prospects of exploration and production in this area,” Minister Bharrat told the Department of Public Information on Thursday.
The Bulletwood-1 well is the first to be drilled in the Canje block.
The Canje Block lies some 180km offshore Guyana in deep to ultra-deep waters with an area of approximately 4800 sq km. It is operated by ExxonMobil with a 35 per cent interest while Total has a 35 per cent, JHI 17.5 per cent, and Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas Incorporated 12.5 per cent interest.
The Minister said Bulletwood-1 targets approximately 500 million barrels of oil.
