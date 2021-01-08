Democracy was never under threat in Uncle Sam

Kaieteur News – Trump bin study Guyana like he was preparing for de Common Entrance examination. Everything de man seh after de elections was outta Guyana’s playbook. He even talk bout valid votes. He condemn de recount. He bin to court and he seh dat he not conceding. He lose every step of de way.

America’s democracy ain’t ever been under threat. Before de elections, Trump was more popular among de Far Right cause he was constantly under attack from people who been concerned by what they bin see as de fascist tendencies of his administration. He bin constantly deh under de microscope, being criticized for what he was doing and where he was taking de country.

Americans didn’t cower or remain silent or claim dat they didn’t have enough information to determine who won de elections. Nobody said to throw away de ballot boxes. People stood up against Trump.

The Courts bin stand up for democracy when some who support Trump tried to overturn de election results. Now we seeing officials of his government disassociating demselves from he and wat took place on Wednesday. Congress is having none of it and it got calls fuh Trump get removed immediately from de Presidency.

Trump gat fuh face sanctions. The Americans ain’t condon de attempt of Trump to hold on to power. He will face serious political boomerang in de days to come. Already he social media accounts get deactivated.

But America’s democracy still deh intact. Trump could never upturn it. Like de APNU+AFC did in Guyana, dat stunt he pull bound to tun pon he. He gan be humiliated and disgraced… just like you know who.

Talk half and thank God Democracy lives in de USA!