‘Buss head’ gets bail for robbing Venezuelan

Kaieteur News – The man who was caught on a viral video brawling with police ranks, receiving a ‘buss head’ last Sunday, was on Wednesday released on bail after he appeared in court for allegedly robbing a Venezuelan man.

The defendant, Clive Fields, 21, called ‘Anthony Prince,’ of Tucville, Georgetown, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the charge was read to him. He denied he committed the crime.

It is alleged that on January 3, 2021, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, while in the company of others, he robbed Ricky Menque, 31, of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, of a Samsung smartphone and $25,000.

It is also alleged that before, during or after the course of the robbery, he assaulted Menque.

It is reported that on the day in question, Menque had just exited a minibus and was walking on the pavement, when three males who were walking in the opposite direction pounced on him and relieved him of his cell phone and cash, before making good their escape.

Around 16:35 hrs., ranks on mobile police patrol responded to a report of robbery with aggravation committed on a man in the Stabroek Market area.

It is reported that the ranks arrested Fields and placed him in the back of the police vehicle, during which Fields allegedly became aggressive and attacked the ranks who then defended themselves.

A physical confrontation ensued between Fields and the police and he was eventually restrained and taken to the Brickdam Police Station. At the station, Fields was positively identified by the victim as one of the men who robbed him.

A police report stated that the suspect had refused medical attention, while the injured police ranks were treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the matter and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident between the suspect and the members of the force, to make contact with the officer in charge of the Police’s OPR on telephone number 227-1926 or the Commander of the Regional Police Division on 226-1389.