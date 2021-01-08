80 pounds of ganja seized, suspects flee in Dukestown operation

Kaieteur News – Three suspects are on the run and a large quantity of ganja seized after a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) operation in the Corentyne, Berbice area on Wednesday.

According to CANU at approximately 16:00 hrs. on Wednesday, its officers, acting on information received, proceeded to the community of Dukestown, Corentyne, Berbice.

The officers reported that they observed three males walking along a dam, two of whom were carrying bags on their shoulders.

“…upon seeing the CANU officers, the men dropped the bags and fled into the bushes. The officers then discovered two “rice bags” containing several parcels of cannabis. The parcels were counted and amounted to 15, the approximate weight is over 80 lbs…,” CANU said in its statement yesterday.