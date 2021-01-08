Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

80 pounds of ganja seized, suspects flee in Dukestown operation

Jan 08, 2021 News

The seized ganja.

Kaieteur News – Three suspects are on the run and a large quantity of ganja seized after a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) operation in the Corentyne, Berbice area on Wednesday.
According to CANU at approximately 16:00 hrs. on Wednesday, its officers, acting on information received, proceeded to the community of Dukestown, Corentyne, Berbice.
The officers reported that they observed three males walking along a dam, two of whom were carrying bags on their shoulders.
“…upon seeing the CANU officers, the men dropped the bags and fled into the bushes. The officers then discovered two “rice bags” containing several parcels of cannabis. The parcels were counted and amounted to 15, the approximate weight is over 80 lbs…,” CANU said in its statement yesterday.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of resumption of training

Golden Jaguars squad and staff tested for covid-19 ahead of...

Jan 08, 2021

– Two day physical evaluation on tomorrow and Sunday Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation has tested members of its domestic-based Senior Men’s National squad and staff for...
Read More
RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with donation to RHT Primary School Some 715 activities planned

RHTY&SC kicks off 2021 Programme with...

Jan 08, 2021

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s Dominoes competition

Good Success emerge victors of Chung’s...

Jan 08, 2021

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

David dominoes set for Sunday at Bagotstown

Jan 07, 2021

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has...

Jan 07, 2021

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite Covid-19 pandemic

RHTYSC completes another successful year despite...

Jan 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]