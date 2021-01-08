19 dorm students tested positive for COVID-19

Latest update January 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, yesterday disclosed that 19 students have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus so far for this year.
Schools reopened on Monday for face-to-face classes for students in the Grades 10, 11 and 12 classes.
In his daily COVID-19 update, the Minister also said that 10 teachers and eight staff members from the different dormitories have been tested positive for the virus. He noted that testing still continues at all dorms, because not all the students have returned.
Previously, Minister Anthony had announced that all students returning to the dormitories would have to undergo a COVID-19 test. It was also extended to the teachers as well. Both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and the antigen tests are being used.
On Monday, when school resumed, Minister Anthony had confirmed that over the last couple of days of testing, the Ministry had discovered a number of students who were positive and they have been isolated.
“Generally, these students are all asymptomatic, which means they have no signs or symptoms,” the Minister said.
The students would have to be in isolation for 10 days and if they do exhibit some signs and symptoms, then they would be treated and monitored.
Kaieteur News understands that students who are being isolated, are provided with worksheets to continue learning.
