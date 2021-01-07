Student in UG bomb threat matter walks free

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, almost two years after she was charged for a bomb threat at the University of Guyana (UG), 26-year-old Sheneza Diane Jaffarally of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was set free.

Jaffarally was on trial at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

On December 1, 2020 attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat, who was representing Jafarally, made a no-case submission on behalf of her client.

Magistrate Liverpool yesterday upheld the no-case submission in which Rahamat stated that the prosecution failed to lead evidence to support the particulars of the charge and led no evidence to show that her client sent any message using the telecommunication system.

The lawyer also stated in her submission that the prosecution led no evidence to disclose the contents of the message for the court to consider whether it caused public anxiety and that no evidence, as prescribe in the Telecommunications Act, was presented to the court to show that a public telecommunication system was used to send the message.

As such, the Magistrate upheld the lawyer’s submission and the matter was dismissed.

It was alleged that on February 5, 2019 at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, Jaffarally sent by means of a public telecommunication system, for the purpose of causing needless anxiety to the staff and students of UG, a message which she knew to be false.

She had denied the charge and was remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan based on public safety. However, Jaffarally approached the High Court for bail and she was released on $10,000, bail.

It was reported that on the day in question, Jaffarally made several calls to the tertiary education institution, making several bomb threats, which later caused classes at UG to be cancelled, and resulted in the institution increasing security.

During a brief interview yesterday Jaffarally stated, “It has caused me great psychological trauma. I have not been able to attend school as yet.”

She added that it is not because she is not allowed to attend school but “Because I am so afraid of the situation I was put in… I have been going to therapy for the past year and I don’t think another person should have to go through something like this because of negligence or because of people not investigating properly.”