Shepherd test positive for COVID-19 Says he has no symptoms

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – For 26-year-old Guyana and West Indies fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd it came as shock when he was tested positive for the corona virus and was ruled out of the West Indies tour to Bangladesh which starts on January 20 with the first ODI.

While 12 of the senior players opted out of the tour of Bangladesh due to safety and personal reasons since on the sub-continent Bangladesh is only behind India in Covid cases, the pacer who plays for Tucber Park the Berbice domestic cricket showed commitment to the West Indies by agreeing to tour and was one of the senior players on a depleted side ODI team.

Yet to play Test cricket, the hard working Shepherd has played five ODIs and three T20 Internationals and also played in the CPL for Guyana Amazon Warriors and in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

With a First-Class century and four fifties in his 25 matches at that level and 74 wickets with a best of 5-24 Shepherd was looking forward to making an impression with both bat and ball and gave the weak West Indies side a fighting chance against a strong Bangladesh side playing in home conditions.

“I was very surprised when the test came back positive since I have no symptoms or nothing and feeling one hundred percent normal,” disclosed the powerfully built former National U-19 player who has also represented West Indies A, West Indies Cricket Board President’s XI, West Indies President’s XI.

Shepherd who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at Lucknow on November 6, 2019 and also played 29 List ‘A’ and 24 T20 games, is what the medical experts describe as being asymptomatic; someone not showing or producing indications of a disease or other medical condition.

“Yes I am disappointed but once my quarantine period is over I will look to perform well in the Regional Super50 in Antigua,” said Shepherd who made his List ‘A’ debut for Guyana in January 2016 against the Leeward Islands in the 2015–16 Regional Super50 and was the Man-of-the-Match after 3-37 from 10 overs.

The Tour of Bangladesh consists of three ODIs and two Tests: the first ODI starts on January 20 with the second on January 22 and the third on January 25, while the Test matches are scheduled for February 3-7 and 11-15 respectively, while the Regional Super50 will be played from February 4-27.