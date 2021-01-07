Region 10 pensioner recorded as 167th COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported a new COVID-19 fatality yesterday. The latest fatality is a pensioner from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who is the country’s 167th COVID-19 death. In its release, the Ministry said that the 85-year-old man died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

A total of 29 new COVID-19 cases were also recorded yesterday taking the number of confirmed cases to 6,436. This was reflected in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which shows four persons currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 20 in institutional isolation, 262 in home isolation and 46 in institutional quarantine.

The total number of recoveries to date is 5,983 and 39,565 persons have been tested for the virus since March.