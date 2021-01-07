Region 10 pensioner recorded as 167th COVID-19 fatality

Latest update January 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported a new COVID-19 fatality yesterday. The latest fatality is a pensioner from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who is the country’s 167th COVID-19 death. In its release, the Ministry said that the 85-year-old man died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
A total of 29 new COVID-19 cases were also recorded yesterday taking the number of confirmed cases to 6,436. This was reflected in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which shows four persons currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 20 in institutional isolation, 262 in home isolation and 46 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries to date is 5,983 and 39,565 persons have been tested for the virus since March.
Jan 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Shawn David will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. Entrance fee is $12,000, while $30,000 will be...
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – The envoys of the EU, Canada, UK and USA came in for exceptional abuse from those who supported the... more
Kaieteur News – The social media site, OilNow, reported that the Minister of Natural Resources told the National Assembly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]