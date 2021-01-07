Police on the hunt for suspect

Clothes vendor’s New Year’s Day murder…

Kaieteur News – Police have issued a wanted bulletin for a man who they believed might have killed Paul Anthony Smith, a clothes vendor, on New Year’s Day.

Smith, popularly known as ‘Blacka’, of 31 Bent Street Werk-en-Rust was reportedly shot to his back by another clothes vendor around 18:30hrs at Longden and Commerce Streets, Georgetown in the vicinity of the East Coast bus park.

Wanted by police for questioning in relation to the murder is Shawn Jones, 54, of 245 East La Penitence, Georgetown. Anyone who might know where Jones can be located is asked to contact police on the following telephone numbers: 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station.

Previously cops had arrested and questioned a 29-year-old man also of East La Penitence who was believed to be a relative of the wanted man. Kaieteur News had reported that he was the suspect.

Speaking with this newspaper yesterday, Commander of Region Four ‘A’, Simon McBean, said that he was questioned but all information and evidence gathered so far points to Jones as the prime suspect.

According to reports, the suspect shot Smith while he was heading back to his car with a cutlass in his hand.

Eyewitnesses recalled that just before the shooting, they heard a commotion between Smith and the suspect. Some said that Smith had walked to where the man was and confronted him with the cutlass.

He reportedly stormed away towards his car. Persons nearby then heard an explosion. Smith was soon after seen staggering for a bit and collapsed on the front passenger seat of his car.

Kaieteur News learnt that Smith and the suspect were at odds for some time over a grievance, which they had.

They were often seen confronting each other. Things escalated that evening.

Smith has been described as a friendly individual who plied his trade as a clothes vendor at the bus park for a number of years.