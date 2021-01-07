Peacemaker knocked out while attempting to part fight

Latest update January 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old man, who was trying to be a peacemaker, was knocked out after he attempted to part a fight between two men.
The injured man has been identified as Vindon Nurse, a construction worker of North East La Penitence, Georgetown.
The incident occurred at around 08:00 hrs. on Sunday at Matthews Ridge, Region One.
Reports revealed that the man was on his bed at Matthews Ridge Primary School, which is currently under construction, when he observed the two men having a violent argument. Upon seeing this, Nurse approached them with the intention of keeping the peace, but was instead attacked. The two men allegedly assaulted Nurse until he became unconscious. He was then taken to the Parika District Hospital where he was seen and admitted. According to a police report, the two men, a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old, who were working at the same location as Nurse, are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.
Jan 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Shawn David will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. Entrance fee is $12,000, while $30,000 will be...
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 07, 2021
Jan 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – The envoys of the EU, Canada, UK and USA came in for exceptional abuse from those who supported the... more
Kaieteur News – The social media site, OilNow, reported that the Minister of Natural Resources told the National Assembly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]