Peacemaker knocked out while attempting to part fight

Jan 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur  News – A 43-year-old man, who was trying to be a peacemaker, was knocked out after he attempted to part a fight between two men.
The injured man has been identified as Vindon Nurse, a construction worker of North East La Penitence, Georgetown.
The incident occurred at around 08:00 hrs. on Sunday at Matthews Ridge, Region One.
Reports revealed that the man was on his bed at Matthews Ridge Primary School, which is currently under construction, when he observed the two men having a violent argument. Upon seeing this, Nurse approached them with the intention of keeping the peace, but was instead attacked. The two men allegedly assaulted Nurse until he became unconscious. He was then taken to the Parika District Hospital where he was seen and admitted. According to a police report, the two men, a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old, who were working at the same location as Nurse, are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

