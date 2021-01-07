Passengers hijack taxi at ‘Policeman Corner’

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver on Tuesday had his car hijacked by his passengers at Policeman Corner, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The taxi driver, Bhagwandin Narine, 39, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), told police that his car was hijacked around 21:10hrs.

Investigators reported that apart from stealing Bhagwandin’s car, the two male passengers held him at gunpoint and took away his gold wedding band worth $75,000 and a cellphone valued $86,000.

Bhagwandin, who told detectives that he plies his trade as a taxi driver at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD, revealed that he was sent to pick up the passengers opposite the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

He further detailed that the men wore face masks. One of them, he told police, jumped in the front passenger seat of his car while the other sat at the back.

The men reportedly told him that they were heading to Policeman Corner, La Parfaite Harmonie and asked him the fare. Bhagwandin told them the price and started driving.

At Policeman Corner, one of the men reportedly instructed him to stop at a sand heap along the road. He complied but the passenger in the back seat choked him and placed a gun to his head.

Bhagwandin claimed that he was told not to say a word. He revealed that the other passenger sitting next to him exited and walked around towards the driver’s side of the car. He reportedly opened the door, placed a gun to Bhagwandin’s abdomen and warned him not to make noise; otherwise, he would be killed.

Bhagwandin told police that they searched and relieved him of his cellphone and gold band before throwing him out of the car and driving away.